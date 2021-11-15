A 65-year-old mother and her 38-year-old son have been electrocuted to death after their house submerged in floodwater at Kasoa Old Barrier in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports filed by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei revealed that about 50 houses were also flooded following a downpour in the area.

A witness said the woman and her son were clearing the water out of their house with a pumping machine when the incident happened.

The witness explained the mother fell into the floodwater and the son, who did not know she had been electrocuted, run through the water in an attempt to save her but also died.

Some irate residents, who also spoke to Adom News, blamed authorities in the municipality for the incident, stating there are no gutters in the area for the water to pass when it rains.

The National Disaster Managing Organisation Director for Weija Gbawe Municipality, Emmanuel Adu Boahene, who also blamed the unfortunate incident on construction in waterways, urged residents to desist from such acts.

Meanwhile, the Assemblymember for New Weija East Electoral area, Grace Ntiamoah, has entreated engineers in various Assemblies to work hard to stop people from building in waterways.