The matchday 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will be played at the various stadia this weekend.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Saturday, November 18 to Tuesday, November 21.

On Saturday at the Hohoe Stadium, winless Heart of Lions will host Bechem United with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will welcome Premier League leaders, Aduana FC.

Asante Kotoko, who have come under intense pressure and now sit in the relegation zone will host defending champions, Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host Legon Cities.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will tackle Dreams FC.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host debutants, Nations FC.

Nsoatreman FC will travel to the Sunyani Coronation Park to face Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will host FC Samartex 1996 with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the week, Accra Lions on Tuesday will host Hearts of Oak who have sacked their head coach, Martin Koopman at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Fixtures below: