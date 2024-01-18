Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics has amicably parted ways with their head coach, Annor Walker.

This development comes in response to the team’s inconsistent performance during the ongoing 2023/24 season under Walker’s guidance.

The decision to part ways with Walker was officially communicated by the two-time Premier League champions on Thursday, January 18, through a released statement.

The club expressed their gratitude to Annor Walker and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Additionally, the statement revealed that, Assistant coach, Jimmy Corbblah will take on the temporary role of managing the team.

Below is the press release:

As the club gears up for the upcoming second half of the season scheduled to commence in February, they are focused on preparations under the interim management.

Accra Great Olympics concluded the first round of the campaign in the 12th position with 21 points after competing in 17 games.