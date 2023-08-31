The Ghana Football Association has launched the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The launch was attended by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku and Mark Addo, who is the Vice President of the GFA.

Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Linford Asamoah Boadu were all present.

Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong who was the special guest of honour commended the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for the effort to improve the standard of the League.

“I believe in the Ghana Premier League and I think a lot is being done to build the domestic and I would like to thank the GFA for paying attention to domestic. There are challenges that confront but in the midst of the enormous challenges, we have always committed resources to the League, which is commendable,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, President Simeon-Okraku announced the prize money structure for the 2023/24 season.

“To increase the competitiveness of the League, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the 1st to the 10th place in the 23/24 betPawa Premier League,” President Simeon-Okraku said.

The League launch was also attended by the Municipal Chief Executive for Koforidua Hon. Isaac Appau – Gyasi.

Others included representatives of Premier League clubs, betPawa, NASCO Electronics and StarTimes.

Jiiji Mohammed Alifoe (President, Dreams FC, Oloboi Commodore (General Manager, Great Olympics), Eric Alagidede (General Manager, Nsoatreman FC), Elleony Amande (CEO, Karela United), Fred Agbenyo and Kwabena Onyina Asenso from Legon Cities.

Chairmen of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire and Ralph Gyamerah, Brong Ahafo Regional Football Chairman were all present.

The 2023/24 betPawa Premier League will kick start on the weekend of Friday, September 15-18,2023.