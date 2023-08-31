Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has admonished aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to dissolve his campaign team.

He explained that Alan’s campaign team members were putting him in a bad light and causing his downfall.

He noted that the utterances of the team members, particularly after Alan’s performance at the NPP Special Delegates Conference last Saturday, have been very unhelpful.

“Though Heaven and Earth has taken a decision that Bawumia is the chosen one, he (Alan) has a major role to play in his party but the problem he has is his campaign team…their utterances are extremely bad,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

“Does he expect to win the elections with this team? No, it’s not possible,” he added.

To him, Mr Kyerematen, who he described as calm and a fine gentleman, can stand the slightest chance in the presidential race if he makes some tough decisions.

On Saturday, August 28, six NPP presidential aspirants successfully sailed through the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led with 68.15% (629) of the total votes cast, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who polled 15.03% (132) of the total votes cast.

Mr Kyerematen came in third with 10.29% (95) of the total votes cast, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 3.90% (36).

Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Alan’s campaign spokesperson however remains confident that the result in November will be completely different.

