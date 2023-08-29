The Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be inviting presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for an engagement.

This follows concerns he raised about an alleged attack on his agent during last Saturday’s Super Delegates Conference.

Addressing the media, Spokesperson of the Elections Committee Alexander Afenyo-Markin said Mr. Kyerematen will be invited for a “one-on-one engagement”.

He added that a meeting would be held with all ten aspirants to ensure the party’s unity.

“We have become aware that one of the aspirants raised certain issues. Apart from the main meeting with all the aspirants, that aspirant is also going to be invited for a one-on-one engagement to listen to him in respect of the specific issues that he raised.”

“We have taken it upon ourselves that from what we have heard [and] seen in the social media, we are inviting certain personalities to appear before us for engagement. We want to hear them,” he said.

He went on “We have heard of certain allegations from the media although from Saturday to this hour, no formal complaint has come but for the sake of the party’s well being, for the sake of the unity of the party, we have taken it upon ourselves.”

