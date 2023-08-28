Collins Amankwa, Campaign manager for aspiring flagbearer, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has stated that contrary to popular belief, the team is not embarrassed by the results from Saturday’s Special Electoral College held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed gratitude to God for helping the latter secure a spot in the top five.

“We are grateful to God that the plot of some people proved futile. There’s no humiliation. What happened on Saturday was Bawumia’s forum,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He explained that just like some teams qualify for competitions in football with small points and emerge victorious, Alan Cash, as he is popularly known, will shock during the presidential primaries.

The former Manhyia North Member of Parliament (MP) was optimistic Mr Kyerematen will be elected flagbearer of the governing party on November 4 by the grassroots delegates.

With a total vote of 10.82% from all 17 centres, per the provisional result, Mr Kyerematen placed third, coming after Kennedy Agyapong with 15.03% and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

