

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has warned he will not tolerate any attacks on his supporters any longer.

Mr Kyerematen says it does not make sense for his supporters or of other candidates to be attacked just for a flagbearer to be elected for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the media after he paid a visit to Zakaria, a polling agent of his who was attacked in the North East Region during last Saturday’s Super Delegates Conference, Mr Kyerematen warned that this should be the last attack of his team.

He, thus, urged the party leadership to immediately ensure these acts were nipped in the bud.

“I am not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. It doesn’t make sense and when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have 200,000 plus people gathered?”

“Frankly, I am very disturbed about what has happened. The party must not put a shine on what has happened.”

He had earlier said the incident was a blot on the party’s internal democratic process.

“I would however like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my polling agent in the North East Region. This is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.”

“I wish my colleague a speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings and would like to assure him and his family of my unwavering support for his well-being,” an excerpt of a press release he issued on Sunday said.

Ali Zakaria was allegedly assaulted by supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after he attempted to prevent a delegate who publicly displayed his cast ballot.

ALSO READ: