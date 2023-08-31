Chiefs, opinion leaders, and residents of Amenfi West and Amenfi Central districts joined forces to stage a mammoth demonstration to draw attention to the dire condition of roads in Wassa communities.

The protest brought together around 20 communities from the two districts, including Kwabeng, Asankra-Saah, Agona Amenfi, Guavase, Dominase Nkwanta, Dominase, Agyakaa Manso, Daboase, and more.

Amid a significant police presence, protesters carried placards with messages that conveyed their frustration and disappointment.

Some of the messages read: “Wasa Needs Good Roads,” “Nana Addo, Why?” “Mr. DCE, Where Is the Contractor?” “No Tarred Road, No Election,” “Poor Roads Are Killing Us,” “Car Maintenance Cost Is Killing Us,” and “Lorry Fares Keep Increasing Every Day.”

The poor state of roads in Amenfi Central district is a significant concern as they are characterized by mud, potholes, and overgrowth.

This situation has given rise to challenges such as armed robbery, collapsing businesses, high transportation costs, and difficult travel conditions during the rainy season.

Pregnant women often have to deliver on these roads, and some are carried on makeshift wooden structures. The conditions have even deterred professionals like teachers from accepting postings in the area.

The situation has led the chiefs and residents of Amenfi Central District to feel neglected and aggrieved.

During a media address, Francis Agyapong, an organizer of the demonstration and the secretary to the Wasa Dominase Divisional Stool Lands, stated that since the district’s creation, residents have not witnessed the development of any tarred roads unless they travel to Sehwi Bekwai or Asanko.

Francis Agyapong emphasized that the opinion leaders and residents in Wass, particularly Amenfi Central, have made a resolute decision not to permit any electoral process in the district if the government fails to address their deplorable road conditions.

Meanwhile, some protestors shared personal stories with Adom News, illustrating the challenges they face due to the road conditions.

Drivers and car owners frequently endure the cost of purchasing new spare parts, encounter difficulties transporting goods like foodstuffs and cocoa, and face security threats from armed robbers due to the state of the roads.

Protestors appealed to the government for assistance, asserting that they would not permit any electoral process to occur in their area in 2024 if their road concerns are not addressed.