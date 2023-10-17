Accra Great Olympics moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League league log following their convincing win over Accra Lions on Monday afternoon.

The Wonder Club hosted their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of matchday five games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Three first-half goals ensured the Wonder Club climbed above Samartex to occupy the top spot after matchday five.

Michael Yeboah scored a brace in the game before Emmanuel Antwi also added his name to the scoresheet to give the two-time champions the maximum points.

Yeboah took advantage of poor defending at the back from Lions as the goalkeeper and his defenders failed to reach an understanding with the forward tapping the ball into an empty net.

Two minutes later, Yeboah doubled the lead for the home side at the Accra Sports Stadium. The forward once again was quick to react to a rebound in the box beating the goalkeeper for the second time.

Just before the 20th-minute mark, Antwi put the game beyond the reach of Accra Lions.

Antwi saw his effort from a free kick blocked by the wall but there was no stopping him from the rebound as he scored the game’s third.

Olympics wrapped up the game in the opening 45 minutes as no goals were recorded in the second period of the fixture.

Three points on the day see Annor Walker’s side move to first on the league log above Samartex and Bofoakwa Tano.

Great Olympics will be hosted by Aduana FC while Accra Lions welcome Real Tamale United all in the matchday six games.