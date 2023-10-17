Great Olympics chief, Oloboi Commodore, has said their ultimate target is to clinch the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

The Wonder Club currently sit top of the Premier League after five games in the ongoing season following their resounding 3-0 win over Accra Lions.

Olympics however remain the only club yet to taste defeat this season.

Despite their heroics in recent times, the ‘Dade’ Boys have gone more than four decades without the trophy.

But Oloboi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the club believes the wait is over and that this year would be their season.

Oloboi Commodore

According to him, the club is doing everything possible to achieve the ambition and they are putting things right for the team to become very formidable to compete for the league title this season.

“We are making sure that what happened to us last season will not befall us again. Our plans are that we are looking at the technical and the strength of the team,” Oloboi told Graphic Sports.

The former Black Stars management committee member said they have completed the signing of a new coach and some players but admitted that they were not enough.

Mr. Commodore said they are hoping to beef up with more players when the next transfer window opens.

“We have already signed a new coach and some players but we are still going to sign some players again. We have already identified some of the players we are aiming at signing and they are all in the Premier League,” he said.

Olympics has won the Premier League twice in 1970 and 1974.