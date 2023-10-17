Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor, has taken a swipe at Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton for the team’s shambolic performance.

He made these assertions after Ghana’s 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first of the two international friendly games at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Hughton, who was appointed earlier in March on a 21-month deal experienced his first defeat as a Black Stars coach and it has led Taylor to openly express his doubts about the coach’s ability to lead the national team to success.

Charles Taylor

“Chris Hughton is not a good coach. He won’t take us anywhere,” the former Hearts of Oak striker told Accra-based Angel TV.

Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero found the net for the Mexican team.

Despite the disappointing result, the Black Stars are set to face the United States of America in their final round of the October friendlies friendly at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday dawn.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.