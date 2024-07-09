Accra Great Olympics have announced the dissolution of its technical team and management after being relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The two-time Premier League champions suffered a demotion to the Division One League on the final day of the 2023/24 season, despite securing a walkover victory against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The decision to dissolve the teams was made during an emergency meeting held on Thursday, July 4.

The club has appointed a temporary sub-committee of the Board of Directors, including Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, and Mr Oloboi Commodore.

Olympics has also confirmed that they are actively seeking replacements for both the management and technical teams.

