The eighth edition of the Women in PR (WiPR) Ghana Summit concluded successfully, imparting valuable insights on leveraging AI, the significance of authenticity, and the integration of ethical practices in public relations.

Prominent speakers underscored the importance of combining technology with human creativity, fostering genuine communication, and employing strategic thinking for effective PR.

Held virtually on July 5th and in person at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence in ICT, Accra, on July 6th, 2024, the two-day event themed “Empowering Practitioners for an AI and ESG Future,” provided a platform for professionals to enhance their skills in networking, storytelling, sustainability, reputation building, partnerships, and activism.

In her opening remarks, Joyce Sackitey-Ahiadorme, President of Women in PR Ghana, emphasized the summit’s theme as a means to help practitioners refine their craft.

The CEO of Stratcomm Africa and President of IPR Ghana, Esther Cobbah, highlighted the necessity of proactive and impactful Environment Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives within strategic communication.

She stressed the importance of understanding the environment in which communication is deployed and building robust relationships as a core component of strategic thinking.

The Acting Director of Communication at Afrobarometer, Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny, also advocated for the effective use of AI in data visualization and storytelling.

She encouraged professionals to use AI-generated content as a foundation, infusing it with their unique voice and creativity to maintain authenticity.

CEO and Founding Member of the Ghana Commodity Exchange, Tucci Goka Ivowi, reinforced the need for genuine and sustainable practices to build long-term trust.

General Counsel for Fan Milk in Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, Sandra Adu-Gyamfi, called for the integration of ethical considerations into PR strategies to support ESG objectives.

Founder of Women in PR Ghana, Faith Senam Ocloo, encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained and look forward to the 9th edition of the summit in 2025.

Other notable speakers included Baaba Cofie, Dr. Paulina Kuranchie, Adwoa Wiafe, and Venan Sondo, with panel discussions featuring experts such as Richard Ahiagble and Ethel Amoako Baffoe.

The 2024 summit received support from Newmont Ghana, GCB Bank, MTN Ghana, Olam Agri, Hollard Insurance, and other prominent organizations.

READ ALSO: