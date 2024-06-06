Businesses urged to leverage AI tools to maintain operations in uncertain times

A Senior Manager of risk advisory at Deloitte Ghana, Nina Korley, is urging businesses to leverage Artificial Intelligence tools to maintain their operations.

According to her, it is imperative for businesses to seek alternatives to avert risks and streamline their processes.

Speaking on the Joy Business Masterclass on Joy FM, Nina Korley, said embracing AI is a form of security for businesses and can pave the way for the derivation of innovative ideas.

“Once you have taken security at the heart of your business, you’ll be able to embark on innovations and be able to improve your operations because of AI. So, by taking those tools you will be able to streamline and it can ensure that anytime there’s a disaster, you can continue your operation”.

“Once you have a robust security in place, it’ll help you to anticipate those risks and put measures in place”, she mentioned.

Artificial intelligence is gradually helping to bridge the gap between customers and business owners as well as facilitate trade and enhance customer satisfaction.

She furthered that businesses must employ artificial intelligence to safeguard their operations from external interruptions.

Artificial intelligence has become a prominent tool in cybersecurity, offering both opportunities and challenges.

Experts share that poorly implemented AI solutions can compromise data security, leading to unauthorised access and breaches.