UDS students issue ultimatum over certificate delays, demand staff removal

Some students who completed their education programs at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale are calling for the removal of the university’s Director of Information Technology, Dr. Abdul Wahid Mohammed, and other officials due to delays in their graduation and certificate issuance.

The group, known as ‘Concerned Students of the Sandwich Colleges of Education,’ comprises students from five colleges: Tumu College of Education, Gambaga College of Education, Saint Vincent College of Education, Dambai College of Education, McCoy College of Education, and Al-Faruq College of Education.

The students claim they completed their programs between 2021 and 2022 but have yet to receive their certificates from UDS.

During a press conference in Walewale, the group expressed their frustration, highlighting the significant impact the delay has had on their lives.

“Our parents and guardians thought we’ve wasted their money and they feel scammed. They’re disappointed in us, their wards and spouses ‘, the group said, in a statement read by spokesperson Christy Avuyem.

“Many women have lost peace in their marriages because their supporting husbands feel they have either failed their programme or wasted their money,” she continued. “They [parents and guardians] cannot believe that we’ve completed paying the huge school fees, yet came home empty-handed,” they said.

The group added that, the delay has impeded their personal growth, preventing them from seeking admissions, promotions, or pursuing higher education.

They questioned why UDS, which prides itself as the leading university in the north, takes over two years to issue certificates when other universities typically do so within four months.

“We cannot seek admissions, neither can we seek promotions, and neither can we pursue higher education because of the absence of our certificates.

“UDS as the premium university of the north has disappointed the north and proven to be inefficient, hence would hinder the quality of education delivery and patronage of their services,” the group said.

The students issued a one-week ultimatum for the university to release their certificates or face radical actions.

They demanded the dismissal or resignation of Abdul Wahid Mohammed for his perceived indifference and unprofessional conduct.

They also called for the removal of Mr. Sammy from the Students Data System Unit for failing to authorize certificate printing.

Additionally, the group criticized the Director for Distance and Continuing Education, Dr. Cecilia Alimatu Issaka, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, for their indifference to the students’ plight.

They urged the National Accreditation Board and the Ministry of Education to intervene for an amicable resolution.

