A part of the Season 2 of Nigerian movie, ‘Anikulapo’ will be filmed in Ghana, filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has announced.

Afolayan made this announcement at the recent Nigeria International Film and TV Summit (NIFS) held in Cannes, France with various film industry gurus and media personalities in attendance.

This is in tandem with the National Film Authority’s, ‘Shoot in Ghana’ initiative.

The Executive Secretary of Ghana’s National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante who brokered the deal in France, was at the Summit when the announcement was made.

“This is an important development. The shooting of parts of ‘Anikulapo’, in Ghana is a good opportunity to revive and enhance the film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria. Both countries stand to gain greatly from collaborating deeply and exploring each other’s markets and strengths,” she said.

Kunle Afolayan is also committed to training; and his film school, KAP Academy, has trained over 10,000 students in Nigeria and other parts of the continent.

His announcement implies that, many Ghanaians, even those outside the film industry will be employed and skills will be transferred during the shoot. ‘Anikulapo’, is a Netflix original film and television series.

Juliet is encouraging filmmakers around the world to consider Ghana as a shooting location.

Ghana’s shoot in Ghana campaign was launched two years ago and has seen many groundbreaking successes, including the much talked about Super Bowl advert which was shot in the country(Ghana), and many more that haven’t been announced yet.