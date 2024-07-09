The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is formally introducing its running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi today.

The event is expected to take place at the Manhyia Palace to serve as a testament to the royal ties between Dr. Opoku Prempeh, a son of Manhyia-Apagyafie and the Asante Kingdom.

Among other things, the ceremony will end with formal blessings being bestowed upon Dr. Opoku Prempeh by the Asantehene.

He will also receive well-wishes along with prayers for a successful governance should the NPP secure victory in the December 7 general elections.

After the introduction, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will officially outdoor the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the running mate to the flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The event will take place at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

This was after the National Council of NPP on Thursday, July 4, unanimously endorsed the Manhyia South MP affectionately known as NAPO at a meeting held at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The nomination has been widely accepted by the rank and file of the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo has said that the partnership is an excellent one that will help the NPP retain power in the December 7 election.

ALSO READ: