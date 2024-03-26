The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to prioritise fairness as they make preparations for the 2024 elections.

He emphasisd that the overall acceptance of the election results hinges on the Commission’s demonstration of transparency throughout the entire electoral process – before, during, and after the polls.

The respected monarch, speaking at the 57th Special Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said it is fairness that will instill trust in the Commission and ultimately lead to the widespread acceptance of the election results.

“The Electoral Commission must ensure fairness and be seen to be an impartial arbiter in the electoral process”.

The Ashanti Kingdom’s overlord also advised political parties to be cautious of their statements during campaign periods.

“As the campaign temperature gains momentum, it is incumbent on all stakeholders particularly the political parties and their teeming supporters to uphold the sanctity of discourse and refrain from the propagation of divisive rhetoric and incendiary language.

“Our collective aspiration must be to foster an environment of mutual respect and constructive dialogue. In priding ourselves as a democratic nation, I urge all to unite in our resolve to safeguard the integrity of our established democratic institutions,” Otumfuo urged.

