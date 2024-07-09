The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will officially outdoor Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today, July 9.

The event will take place at the Jubilee Park in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Ahead of the main event, Dr Opoku Prempeh according to the party will be introduced to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The National Council of NPP on Thursday, July 4, unanimously endorsed the Manhyia South MP affectionately known as NAPO at a meeting held at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The nomination has been widely accepted by the rank and file of the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo has said that the partnership is an excellent one that help the NPP retain power in the December 7 election.

