The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that the Chief Justice will be impeached at the appropriate time.

Sammy Adu Gyamfi described the actions of Gertrude Araba Torkornoo as “self-seeking” in selecting some judges to the apex court.

He told Evans Mensah on Joy News’ PM Express that the CJ erred and her actions do not serve the interest of the country.

“I am telling you that concerning the unconstitutional and irregular requests made by the CJ to the President, she kept it a secret because she knew that what she had done was wrong.

“And the fact that she actually went beyond requesting for more Justices of the Supreme Court and actually went into who and who’s to be appointed by the president means that this CJ has a predetermined agenda of favouritism of people that she thinks she can work with, at the Supreme Court,” he said on Monday.

In a letter dated May 30, 2024, addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the CJ recommended the appointment of five justices to the Supreme Court. The judges recommended include Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, and Justice Afia Asare Botwe.

On Thursday, July 4, the NDC accused the President and the CJ of colluding to shield current government officials from accountability after their term ends. The opposition party alleged that the Judicial Council had unanimously resisted moves to elevate five judges to the Supreme Court, only to be covertly overridden by the CJ and the President.

Fifi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary, expressed concern over the nomination of the five new justices, describing it as unjust and calling for the decision to be contested. He highlighted the need for transparency and fairness in the judicial appointment process, emphasizing the party’s apprehensions about potential bias.

On his part, the Majority in Parliament, Alex Afenyo-Markin, has defended the Chief Justice’s proposal to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 20. Alexander Afenyo-Markin insists that the recommendation is within legal boundaries. He emphasized that the Chief Justice has not violated any laws with her proposal.

But the NDC Communications Officer is calling for her head.

“I am saying that this is a clear ground for resignation, an appropriate ground for her removal from office, and at the appropriate time, the right processes will be activated because the Constitution is clear.

“A CJ has no business telling the President of the Republic who and who to appoint to the Supreme Court,” he said.

According to him, the justices of the Court of Appeal that the CJ is proposing to the President do not work elsewhere.

“We all know them and their contribution to the development of the law. We know their competencies but they are not the only competent people on the Court of Appeal; they have seniors by far on the Court of Appeal.

“Equally competent People, if not more competent, so on what basis would the CJ mention names to the President? I don’t want to mention the name of some justices, but that would create a problem,” he stated.

Regarding the appropriate time for the impeachment, Mr Gyamfi said, “We are referring to the time when we will have a president who believes in the Constitution and will work on such petitions.

“Currently, we have a president who chooses to act on petitions depending on the contents of those petitions. So sometimes he chooses to forward positions. At times he desires not to, we will clearly know with our time sending a petition to such a president, who himself is an accomplice in this matter.”

