Some angry residents of Wenchi in the Bono Region are working to drag the Town and Country Planning Office to court for allegedly rezoning parts of the town without a stakeholder’s engagement.

According to the group led by one William Brown, the Town and Country Planning Office at Wenchi Municipal Assembly has illegally rezoned Wenchi Sector 1 Block F, allocating portions of a 100-feet road as building plots to individuals.

The angry residents stated that, the 100-foot land was initially earmarked for a ring road, but private developers are constructing buildings on it, a situation they described as backward.

“There hasn’t been any stakeholder’s engagement on the rezoning of Wenchi for a very long time, so we don’t understand why the Town and Country Planning Officer is unilaterally releasing land for private development,” group leader William Brown said.

The group, therefore, cautioned the Town and Country Planning Office to immediately stop the alleged illegal rezoning or face the consequences.

William Brown, a real estate and land agent, noted that their intention to take legal action against the Town and Country Planning Office was to ensure justice and fairness in land administration within the municipality.

“All attempts to stop the officer from such illegal activities have failed, so I made a report to the Bono Regional Director of the Town and Country Planning Officer, Frank Makorli, but nothing good has come out from it, so we are planning to go to court,” William Brown stressed.

When contacted, the Wenchi Municipal Town and Country Planning Officer, Honorita Akanzigi, stated that no rezoning occurred in Wenchi under her watch.

She said, “We do not have any problem with rezoning and land allocation, but the little issue we had has already been resolved, so I do not know what they are talking about’.

In a telephone conversation, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Obour Damoah, stated that the 100-feet land they are talking about is not a road.

“I thought everything has been settled, but if someone is still not satisfied, we can call for an independent surveyor to come and measure the whole place for everyone to be at peace,” he added.

