The teacher who instructed some pupils of Saint Paul’s Anglican Basic School at Wenchi in the Bono Region to swear by deities has revoked the curses on the school’s premises.

The teacher, Emmanuel Tweneboah, allegedly coerced his pupils on Monday to swear by any deity of their choice to prove that they had not stolen his mobile phone.

Some members of the Wenchi Traditional Council, including the chief of Gensoso, supervised the teacher to reverse the said curses at Gensoso, where the school is situated.

Emmanuel Tweneboah holding an egg to revoke the curses

The chief of Gensoso, Nana Nketia Agyemang Opambour II, directed Mr Twenwboah to revoke the curses when officials from the Ghana Education (GES) office in Wenchi responded to his invite about the incident.

He expressed satisfaction about the process but cautioned others not to repeat what the teacher had done.

In an interview, the Akyeamehene of Wenchi Traditional Area, Nana Damoah Koasane Adusi Poku Kofabae IV, assured parents of the victims that their wards are free from any curse.

He urged all residents of Wenchi to desist from invoking curses since it is a taboo under the Wenchi Traditional Area.

