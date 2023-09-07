The Wenchi Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bono Region has initiated an investigation into a troubling incident involving a teacher at St. Paul’s Anglican Basic School.

The teacher is alleged to have forced some pupils to swear by a deity to prove their innocence over his missing phone.

The GES has noted that, if the teacher is found guilty of these actions, he will face the consequences according to the established code of conduct.

David Baffoe, the Public Relations Officer at the Wenchi Municipal Education Directorate, told Citi News that the directorate will leave no stone unturned in getting the facts of the matter.

“We started the investigations…and we will continue today so that we can establish the facts on the whole matter so that we can communicate appropriately to the public. We are there to make sure that we get the truth and if the teacher is found culpable, we will use the established code of conduct against him” he said.