Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, says he could not hold back his joy when Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh gave his acceptance speech after being overwhelmingly endorsed as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the party unanimously approved Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for the flagbearer.

The party highlighted that Dr Opoku Prempeh meets all the criteria for the running mate position, which led to his unanimous approval.

Reacting to this announcement, Mr Mercer said after Dr Opoku Prempeh was officially approved as the Energy Minister, he could not help but shed tears of joy.

He explained that, Napo is an excellent personality, and after closely working on many projects, he was delighted to witness his elevation to the running mate position.

“You know Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is an excellent human being. Today at the National Council meeting, I was completely overtaking with emotions when the Vice President outlined the rationale for selecting him and the subsequently, he was overwhelmingly endorsed by the members of the National Council.

“Following that His Excellence the President spoke and the he came in to give an acceptance speech, I shed a tear.

“Because it was refreshing that somebody that I have gotten to know intimately over the past three and half years with the kind of work that we did together at the Energy ministry is today our flagbearer’s partner for election 2024,” he said.

Mr Mercer said Napo was a team player and was certain he would be an excellent vice president.

The Minister of Tourism said Napo was very compassionate and would do everything to protect those close he loved.

“Ghana would be better if he ends up being our vice president. Dr Bawumia has made an excellent choice,” he added.

