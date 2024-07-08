As the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) enters its second day, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has charged candidates to justify the investment made in them by their parents and guardians over the past nine years.

GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah, made this call as candidates completed their first day of exams, which was monitored by the organization.

While some candidates expressed mixed feelings about the first day’s papers, others at the Nima Cluster Centre described the exams as “normal” and less challenging than their mock and school exams.

The candidates are hoping for a similar trend in the remaining papers, which conclude on Friday.

With the exams marking the culmination of nine years of mentorship, the GNAT is urging candidates to demonstrate the value of the investment in their education.

