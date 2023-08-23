The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will be officially launched on Friday, August 25, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The launching ceremony is expected to be launched at the Conference Centre of BedTime Hotel in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

Other products of the GFA, namely the Women’s Premier League, the Division One League, the FA Cup, and the Women’s FA Cup would be duly launched on the same night respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15, 2023, to Monday, September 18, 2023.

Below are Matchday One Fixtures for the upcoming season: