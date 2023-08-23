Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah missed out on a place in the semifinal of the men’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships after his fifth-place finish in the heats.

Joe Paul ran in heat 6 and finished with a time of 20.56s which led to him failing to secure a spot in the semis in Budapest.

The Ghanaian ran alongside USA’s Erriyon Knighton and Andre de Grasse from Canada as well as South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile.

Joe Paul’s time was only enough for fifth place, finishing behind the above names while Knighton claimed the top position.

His failure to qualify for the semis also means Ghana’s participation in the 200m is over after James Dadzie also pulled out of the heats with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.