The French embassy in Ghana will sponsor the country’s training camp ahead of Budapest 2023.

It is not yet clear how much the Embassy has committed to the team, but the team will camp in France for at least two weeks ahead of the Championships.

Deborah Acquah automatically qualified to Budapest after her national record-breaking and bronze-winning leap at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Three other athletes; Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, have tentatively qualified through their world rankings and as ‘area champions’.

“Something which has always been missing is the period – a few weeks towards a major competition – we always have problems camping athletes so they could at least practice the 4x100m to get the baton exchange perfectly done.

“But this time around, thank God we have an agreement with the French Embassy through the French government. They have agreed and almost finished the process of sending our national team to camp in Paris,” Bawa Fuseini, Ghana Athletics said on JoySports’ Gold Chase.

Raymond French and Edwin Gadayi are local athletes selected to complement the team’s preparation in France from the 6th to the 16th of August.

Sarfo Ansah will be part of Ghana’s 4x100m team in Budapest.