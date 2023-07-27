Hearts of Oak have confirmed the transfer of defender Konadu Yiadom to Ukrainian side, Kryvbas Football Club.

The Ghana Premier League side confirmed the transfer on Wednesday.

Hearts of Oak’s statement said, “Konadu Yiadom has been transferred to Kryvbas Football Club in Ukraine.”

The Rainbow club added, “Let’s wish him all the best, Phobians.”

PHOBIA TRANSFER ➡️ 🌏



Konadu Yiadom has been transferred to Kryvbas Football Club in Ukraine. ✍️



Let's wish him all the best Phobians.#AHOSC#PhobiaInternational pic.twitter.com/ZaaiggifEL — Phooobia! – #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 26, 2023

Konadu Yiadom joined Hearts of Oak from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The 23-year-old former WAFA captain featured in 18 league games, scoring one goal in those matches.

He also scored the only goal in Hearts of Oak’s 1-0 win over AS Real de Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.

Despite these performances, Yiadom’s displays have come under scrutiny for not showing the strong and towering performances he displayed at WAFA.

He was part of the Black Galaxies team that featured in the CHAN tournament in Morocco.