A Public Policy Analyst, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has said persons claiming the stolen millions of both foreign and local currencies from former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s residence was a funeral donation should credit Ghanaians with some level of intelligence.

According to him, no funeral ceremony can generate that amount.

“What is humane about this? Look at the level of poverty going on in our system and if a minister is sitting on this kind of money, instead of the public condemning it people are rather saying it is a donation from funerals. We have done a lot of funerals in this country, funerals do not generate that kind of money. So anybody saying that I don’t know what he thinks about Ghanaians. That is a big insult,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Prof Antwi noted that whether in a private or public enterprise, a person cannot keep such an amount of money at home.

He said keeping such an amount of money at home puts the lives of the person’s family members in danger.

“Whether private or public you cannot keep it at home. You put your entire household in danger. If the money is not legitimate that is when people will keep it in the house and we need to investigate the source of the money.”

Some communicators for the New Patriotic Party have claimed that part of the stolen cash may be a funeral donation or a family inheritance.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has begun an investigation into Madam Dapaah’s source of wealth.

