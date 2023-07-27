Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has postponed his Ashanti regional constituency durbars.

The engagement with delegates was initially set for July 28 to August 3, 2023, ahead of the Super Delegates Congress on August 26.

It has, however, been rescheduled for August 7 to August 12, 2023.

A spokesperson of his campaign team, former Adentan MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem indicated the mid-year budget review presentation has occasioned the change.

“The presentation which is likely to take place on Monday, July 31 is very important. This is the first presentation after the IMF programme and the 2024 election will also focus on the state of the economy. So considering Alan Kyerematen’s great transformational plan, it is important we listen and understand the state of affairs in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Buaben has apologised to delegates who were anticipating the tour for any inconvenience.

The former Trade Minister in June introduced a novel campaign strategy aimed at infusing new dynamism into the party by meeting delegates in public durbars.

This innovative approach seeks to transform the dynamics of interaction between the aspiring flagbearer and delegates.

The public durbars provide a unique platform for different constituencies to come together, fostering camaraderie and enabling the sharing of experiences.

These gatherings empower delegates to develop winning strategies towards achieving the shared goal of electing Mr Kyerematen as president, while also fostering a strong partnership between the NPP and the general public.

