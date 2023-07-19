

Alan Kyerematen, one of the 10 persons aspiring to become flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the people of the Volta region to consider him as their next political godfather and a replacement of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Kyeremanten, who was speaking to tens of thousands delegates in Ho, noted that the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, was an epitome of intelligence and bravery which was some of the reasons he was so much loved by not only the people of the region but Ghana as a whole.

He said, in the absence of the late former president who was widely considered as political godfather of the Volta region, he (Alan Kyerematen) should be given that consideration.

He said though the former president is no more, he Alan is there to fill the vacuum created and give the region the very best as they rightly deserve.

Mr Kyerematen noted that the people of the Volta region should give him that love they showed the late former president for better development and progress.

“Even though your godfather is not here, I Alan, I am here for you always and you must remember that Rawlings go, Allan come,” Mr Kyerematen said.

Mr Kyerematen noted that under normal circumstances he should not be campaigning in the Volta Region due to the confidence he has in them but he had to do it because it is a race of ten people and they need to still campaign.

“Under normal circumstances I am not supposed to campaign to my own people in the region but because it is a contestant between ten of us, I have no choice than to come home and campaign,” he said.

He urged the delegates to select a visionary leader who knows what the country wants and who is ready to take them far and bring more development to the country.

He noted that the decision they make as delegates will affect the lives of over six million Ghanaians and so it is important that they make a good decision by selecting someone who reminds them of their late godfather.

“To see that selection that you make, because it will affect their lives. The decisions you make will affect the lives of over 6 million people and also affect the lives of all Ghanaians. So it’s a very serious decision. Don’t just make a decision based on your own interest. Listen to what the people are telling you and make that decision,” he said.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen noted that he was one of the founding members of the party and that it is time for him to be given the mandate to help the country.

He also pledged that he was going to make sure that he gets 2 million votes for the NPP for a resounding victory in 2024 if he is given the mandate.