

Flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says he made the greatest political sacrifice in 2007 by voluntarily stepping down for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contest the 2008 presidential election on the ticket of the NPP.

He said this was to avoid a runoff, thereby, allowing then fellow contestant, Nana Addo, to win the party’s 2007 primary.

Speaking to some NPP members in the Volta region as part of his campaign tour, Mr Kyerematen said his decision was in the supreme interest of the NPP and the nation at large.

According to him, the sacrifice was further aimed at fostering unity within the party.

“I made the greatest political sacrifice in the history of Ghana’s politics by stepping down for Nana Addo. It was in the supreme interest of the NPP and to foster unity,” he stated.

For him, the decision to step down for Nana Addo in the 2007 Presidential primary exemplifies a remarkable display of sacrifice, selflessness and commitment for the greater cohesion in the NPP.

He mentioned that by recognising that a united party would have a stronger chance of success in Ghana’s political landscape, he prioritized the NPP’s collective interests over his personal ambition, a feat he described as the ‘greatest political sacrifice in Ghana’s’ geopolitical space.

