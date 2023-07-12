Latest photos of legendary gospel musician, Amy Newman, have created a buzz on social media, causing a wave of excitement and admiration among fans and followers.

In celebration of her 63rd birthday, the musician shared seven stunning images that have captivated the online community.

One striking feature of the photos is the musician’s choice to rock an afro wig which brought out her youthful side.

With subtle makeup all she needed was a warm smile to add a touch of elegance to her already enhancing self.

Madam Newman said she owes her life to God for his faithful guidanbce and constant presence in her 63 years of life.

“Storms may come and go, but God’s presence in my life remains constant – My journey has been filled with God’s abundant grace and blessings. Grateful for 63 years of His faithful guidance.”

Fans have marveled at the musician’s ageless beauty as they express their admiration for their talent and long-standing career in the gospel music industry.

Photos below: