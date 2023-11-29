Ghanaian veteran gospel musician, Amy Newman has shared an encounter she had with an angel on a bus.

According to her, she was on a bus from Accra to Takoradi when the angel dropped the second stanza of her hit song, ‘Okamafo Jesus.’

Amy Newman revealed this remarkable encounter during an interview on United Showbiz.

Overwhelmed by the tangible presence of the angel, the gospel musician said she couldn’t help but weep uncontrollably.

“A song like ‘Okamafo Jesus,’ someone wrote the first stanza for me, and I was in a bus coming from Accra to Takoradi, and the Angel of the Lord started singing the second stanza for me, and the whole place was charged with His presence in the bus. I didn’t sing in the bus; I was just crying because the presence of the Lord was so real, I couldn’t control myself,” she shared.

Amy Newman also disclosed mental health challenges but has been able to overcome it with the help of God.