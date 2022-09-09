Veteran gospel artiste, Amy Newman, is tasking her colleagues in the creative industry to open up on their mental struggles because it goes a long way to help.

According her, many celebrities are secretly battling mental health issues because they lack the assurance of confidentiality which she can understand. But opening up is a step in the healing process.

Amy Newman believes constantly being in the public eyes can make famous people more prone to anxiety, and that is the reason for which they must open up with such struggles.

As a survivor of a mental breakdown that almost ruined her career and her life, the Okamafo hitmaker said things would have turned out badly but for the support of her husband and children in addition to seeking medical help.

“I remember that it started somewhere in August 2019 when my husband and I marked our 40th wedding anniversary. All of a sudden, I felt empty and didn’t want to meet or talk to anyone.

“For some strange reasons, there was this overwhelming fear that always engulfed me. I just couldn’t understand what was causing the anxiety and nervousness. Sincerely, I was at a loss but couldn’t help myself but I knew I needed help.

“I boldly opened up about what I was going through to my children and husband and they supported me till I defeated this evil that wanted to take over my life,” she said.

According to World Health Organisation, anxiety disorders and depression form part of a mental health condition which affect an estimated 3.6 percent of the world’s population.

In Ghana, Dancehall artiste and former Lynx Entertainment signee, MzVee and celebrated Dancehall act Stonebwoy have shared their experience with depression.

Amy Newman believes family members and close friends of celebrities should monitor changes in their lifestyles.

“Those who know me can testify about how I loved to look good. But during my mental breakdown, I just didn’t want to dress up or look good anymore. Wearing makeup was even a turn off for me and that was when my family realised there was something wrong with me.

“So sudden lifestyle changes in anyone especially celebrities is a major sign of mental breakdown. We see them doing things that we have not known them for and we ignore and assume it is all part of showbiz or something they are doing for trends.

“I remember that I was billed for Women In Worship during those times I was depressed and in the dressing room, all the other artistes were dressing up and looking glam for the show. Here I was, the always elegant Amy Newman not even bothered. I just didn’t care how bad or good I looked on the day.

“My appearance was totally off yet no one saw that there was something wrong with me. It is even worse when you are a Gospel artiste. People see you as a super hero and are always quick to judge your public actions without knowing your silent battles,” she stated.

Amy Newman started her music career in 1994 and has since won admiration with many songs such as Onu Na Obeye, My Redeemer, My Jesus, Ateasefo, Adom and Me Metsi Biara.

Amy Newman is currently out with a new song, I’m Redeemed which captures her story of how God saved her from mental health problems.

“I believe that I went through this to come out stronger. I want to use my new song, ‘I’m Redeemed’ to encourage others to always seek God in the most desperate moments of their lives,” she added.