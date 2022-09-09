A young man, identified as Mudassir Lawal Galadima, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022, a few hours to his wedding in Zamfara state.

The wedding fatiha of Mudassir and his bride, Fatima Bello Maccido Maradun, was slated to be held at 1:PM in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The staff of UBEB had on Tuesday, September 6, shared his wedding invite on Facebook, asking for prayers.

“Kindly accept this as a formal invitation to my wedding. We would be very much delighted to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union. Allah ya bada ikon zuwa,” he wrote.

