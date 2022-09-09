The Minority in Parliament has called on Ghanaians not to pay the Self-Service Application (App) for the SIM re-registration fee.

The self-service App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM card re-registration using the Ghana Card at a GH¢ 5 charge as part of measures to meet the September 30, 2020 deadline.

But according to the Caucus, the fee is illegal because it is without recourse to Parliament and must not be accepted by Ghanaians.

Sagnarigu Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, who doubles as the Ranking Member of the Communications Committee, said this while addressing a press conference.

In view of this, he has called on the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to as a matter of urgency ensure the National Communications Authority (NCA) halts the charges.

The Deputy Ranking Member and Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, added that Mrs Owusu-Ekuful has ignored all the suggestions to make the transition easier and smooth.

He bemoaned the minister is unnecessarily punishing Ghanaians because of the process.

Mr George noted he cannot fathom how Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expects people in remote areas where it’s possible there is no network to be able to use the App.

“The Minister is quick to enforce sanctions on Ghanaians by deadlines but the Minister herself failed to meet the August 2 deadline for the roll-out of the App by 24 days.

“Today is 9th September and the App is still not on the Apple store meaning if you use an apple product, you cannot download it,” he said.