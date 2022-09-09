Freemasons, through the Provincial Grand Lodge of Nottinghamshire and the United Grand Lodge of England, say they have been greatly saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died this week on September 8, with people across the world paying their respects to the late Monarch.

Freemasons shared with us a statement from the United Grand Lodge of England. The statement read:

“It was with the greatest sadness that the United Grand Lodge of England learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our longest serving British Sovereign.

“Queen Elizabeth’s father, His late Majesty King George VI and her consort, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, were both Freemasons. Her cousin, HRH The Duke of Kent, has been Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England since 1967, and will be sending a message of condolence on behalf of all English Freemasons to His Majesty The King.

“Another of her cousins, HRH Prince Michael of Kent, has been Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons of England and Wales since 1982, and an announcement is being made from Mark Masons’ Hall.

“God Save The King.”

