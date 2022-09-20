Some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom have decided to organise their own funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the late monarch was being laid to rest at Windsor Castle, the Ghanaians at Tottenham were also prepping up for her funeral.

A video shared by one of the organisers of the funeral has since gone viral.

According to her, her Ghanaian friends and colleagues have decided to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth separately.

She indicated that the venue of the burial was Conel, Victoria Line, a community in London, the capital town of England.



She invited all Ghanaians in the UK to join them to celebrate the late queen.



“We are inviting all Ghanaians to Conel as we celebrate our queen mother, Elizabeth and also mourn with the family and wish them all the best,” she said.



Watching the video, you would realise that they had set up a place with funeral paraphernalia, drums, and sound systems. They were clad in red and black to symbolise what their meeting meant.

