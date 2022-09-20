The Police have arrested one person believed to be the prime suspect behind the Wa murder case.

The suspect, identified as Kankani Adongo, was arrested on Monday, 19th September 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

This was through extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.

The Police in a Facebook post indicated the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned to face justice.

Nine persons have been killed since February this year, with seven of them being private security men.

On Friday, irate youth in Wa stormed the Wa Naa’s Palace and later occupied the main Wa traffic light, blocking movement of vehicles for over an hour.

Based on this backdrop, 305 policemen have arrived in Wa to beef up security in the municipality following the alleged killing or abduction of residents including private security personnel.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is in the area to access the situation and obtain first-hand information.