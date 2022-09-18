The Police on Sunday discovered a human body in a shallow grave in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The body is suspected to be that of one of the missing security men.

The police are currently at the scene.

Nine persons have allegedly been killed since February this year, with seven of them being private security men.

On Friday, irate youth in Wa stormed the Wa Naa’s palace and later occupied the main Wa traffic light, blocking movement of vehicles for over an hour.

Based on this backdrop, 305 police men have arrived in Wa to beef up security in the municipality following the alleged killing or abduction of residents including private security personnel.