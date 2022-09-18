Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has disclosed that seven hospitals are currently under construction in various districts in the region under the Agenda 111 project.

The districts, which have benefitted from the project, are Abomosu, Atiwa West, Manso, Asene-Manso-Akroso District, Akyem Swedru, Birim South, Ofoase, Akyemansa, Adeiso, Upper West Akyem, Atimpoku, Asuogyaman, Tease and Kwahu Afram Plains South.

“In the Region, we are favoured to have seven hospitals in districts within the Region under the Agenda 111 currently undergoing construction and they are all at various stages of completion and under construction,” the Minister said during a press briefing in Accra on Sunday.

He noted that the government as part of efforts to bridge the gap in health services in the Region distributed 33 ambulances to all 33 constituencies in the Region.

“We were not left out by the administration’s vision of ensuring that every constituency gained one ambulance. All the 33 constituencies that are coterminous to our district had an ambulance each,” he added.

Agenda 111

President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.

The project will cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 District Hospitals, 6 Regional Hospitals in newly created regions, and 1 Regional Hospital in the Western Region, 2 Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale as well as a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

Doctors, nurses and other health personnel will have accommodation in the hospitals to be constructed.

According to the Agenda 111 detailed document, the facilities that will be enjoyed by Ghanaians include four state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, a full complement of male, female, pediatric and isolation wards, among others.

According to the government, on completion, the venture will be “the biggest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence.”