Video footage of U.S. President Joe Biden arriving in his motorcade for the Queen’s funeral while other world leaders were made to travel by bus together has gone viral on social media.

The short video shows multiple cars in Biden’s motorcade, while large buses follow them into Buckingham Palace. The video has so far been viewed more than half a million times.

The video, posted on Monday, was captioned: “Our leaders went to the UK and are being treated the way they treat us.”

Our leaders went to the UK and are being treated the way they treat us🤡… pic.twitter.com/2LreyyS4oJ — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) September 19, 2022

President Biden has faced some criticisms for being escorted to the funeral in this manner while other world leaders have travelled together in large buses

Other images have begun circulating on social media showing that African leaders were transported in these buses.

President William Ruto and other African leaders inside a bus vs America's Joe Biden motorcade as they head to the Buckingham Palace in honor of Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/XKyraFaquF — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) September 19, 2022

Alinur Mohamed, an aspiring politician according to his Twitter bio, also brought attention to these images.

“African leaders in a bus in UK being treated the way they treat us after they were invited to attend the burial of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he tweeted.

African leaders in a bus in UK being treated the way they treat us after they were invited to attend the burial of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It's only President of the United States Joe Biden who used his own car – The Beast – to travel to the service at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/czwZTzuTgs — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) September 19, 2022

