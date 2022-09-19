The government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Wednesday, September 21, 2022, as a statutory public holiday.

This was contained in a statement by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, to mark the celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

The day is set aside to remember and honour Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a statement on the Ministry’s website said.