Several African leaders were among hundreds of foreign dignitaries who attended the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Some 2,000 people gathered in Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

The African leaders who attended included South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya’s William Ruto, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Tanzania’s Suluhu Samia Hassan, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Senegal’s Macky Sall, as the current chair of the African Union.

Also, there was Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, the chair of the Commonwealth, and Ali Bongo, President of the Commonwealth’s newest member, Gabon.

Some Sudanese activists have criticised the decision to invite Sudan’s military ruler, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Nigeria was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, while Foreign Minister Frederick Shava was in London on behalf of Zimbabwe, which has left the Commonwealth.

Here are some pictures of African leaders arriving for the service:

Kenya’s President William Ruto (standing at the back) arrives at Westminster Abbey