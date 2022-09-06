Ghanaian singer and actress Michy performed at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman To The World’ Concert.

Amidst cheers from the audience and hype from Stonebwoy, she came on stage to perform alongside Ghanaian rapper Nautyca.

While welcoming her on stage, Stonebwoy gave a loud scream.

The former girlfriend of Ghanaian star Shatta Wale performed OK, her collaborative effort with Nautyca.

After jumping across the stage, she approached Nautyca, took a low squatting stance and shook her behind on him, to the crowd’s admiration.

OK is an Amapiano-inspired single released by Nautyca in September 2021.