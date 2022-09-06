Dean for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Richmond Agyabeng Amponsah, has asked the public, especially the media to desist from making false reportage concerning the sudden demise of the MCE for Krachi East, Francis Kofi Okesu.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Amponsah was of the view that Mr Okesu lodging in a hotel did not make him a bad person and therefore wondered why people will make up damning allegations against him.

“Why are we always in a rush to come up with false stories? Someone who slept in a room alone dies and then you come out saying that he was in a room with a woman and died. Please this is a sensitive issue. He has a family, and I am not sure the family will be happy about such dirty news about their deceased father.

“If you have no idea what the matter is, please just keep quiet and stop destroying his family. We are all waiting for the report from the police and so coming up with negative stories to defame him is wrong. We are all men and we sometimes sleep naked and so it’s no news to see someone sleep naked without any woman in the room,” he cried.

Mr Amponsah noted they have lost a great man and are in mourning and so called on Ghanaians to desist from making unsavoury comments on the matter.

Mr Okesu is reported to have died in a hotel room in the Ashanti Region on September 4, 2022, after he checked in at Kentinkrono on Friday for the weekend.

The police confirmed his death after they were alerted by the hotel staff that the MCE had not been seen the whole of Sunday.

According to reports, the door of his room was forced open, and he was found naked in a supine position on his bed with traces of sperms spotted on his thighs.

However, the police said they could not immediately establish any traces of foul play as there were no marks of violence.

