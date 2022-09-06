Ghana lost the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’, following the government’s decision to deport Aisha Huang in 2019, legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, has said.

Ace Ankomah said the decision was in bad faith.

He said he does not understand why the government decided not to prosecute her.

The legal practitioner insisted that her trial would have served as a deterrent to others.

“They allowed her to go. Today, she is back because we did not jail her. We did not even give the court the opportunity to free her. The day we let her go was the day we lost the fight against galamsey,” the leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, said in an interview on Citi TV on Monday, September 5.

Aisha Huang, aka Aisha Ruixia, a 47-year-old ‘galamsey’ suspect, who was deported in 2019, is back in Ghana and allegedly mining without license.

Aisha was remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, September 2.

Her remand was because there was no Chinese interpreter.

She is facing a charge of mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

Her accomplices; Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei, and Huaid Hai Hun have been charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.